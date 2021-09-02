Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $11,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,141,309 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,526,520,000 after buying an additional 73,845 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 15.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,018,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,484,697,000 after purchasing an additional 546,951 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,630,721 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $972,175,000 after purchasing an additional 122,509 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,598,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $959,995,000 after purchasing an additional 49,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 28.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,555,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $944,253,000 after purchasing an additional 571,986 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price objective (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.87.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $356.91. 25,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $369.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $370.80. The company has a market capitalization of $98.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $401.88.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

