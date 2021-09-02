$LONDON Market Capitalization Tops $1.35 Million (LONDON)

$LONDON (CURRENCY:LONDON) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. During the last seven days, $LONDON has traded 25.9% lower against the dollar. $LONDON has a total market cap of $1.35 million and $1,963.00 worth of $LONDON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One $LONDON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0296 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00065159 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.14 or 0.00133595 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.61 or 0.00156761 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,734.50 or 0.07542894 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,350.10 or 0.99676743 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $400.09 or 0.00808096 BTC.

About $LONDON

$LONDON’s total supply is 45,557,740 coins.

$LONDON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as $LONDON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade $LONDON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase $LONDON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

