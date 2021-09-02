Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) Short Interest Up 13.7% in August

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 35,100,000 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the July 29th total of 30,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 31.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Lordstown Motors from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. R. F. Lafferty lowered shares of Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lordstown Motors from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Lordstown Motors from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.89.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 2,570.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 20.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RIDE traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $6.51. The stock had a trading volume of 29,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,325,256. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.87. Lordstown Motors has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $31.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.89.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.12). Research analysts expect that Lordstown Motors will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

