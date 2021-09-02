Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367,463 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $4,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 467.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,867,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,407,000 after buying an additional 3,186,269 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,494,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,203,000 after acquiring an additional 563,048 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,030,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,822,000 after acquiring an additional 561,916 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,632,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,062,000 after acquiring an additional 470,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,490,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,959,000 after acquiring an additional 332,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPB opened at $42.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.70. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $40.05 and a 12-month high of $53.77.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lowered Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.67.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

