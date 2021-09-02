Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $3.34 Million Position in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 141,910 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,307 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Forterra were worth $3,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRTA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Forterra by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 371,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,386,000 after acquiring an additional 120,921 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Forterra by 56.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Forterra in the first quarter valued at $990,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Forterra by 2,585.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 517,932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,042,000 after buying an additional 498,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Forterra in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Forterra in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Forterra from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.56.

Shares of FRTA opened at $23.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. Forterra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.47 and a 1 year high of $23.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.38.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Forterra had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 50.94%. The business had revenue of $492.80 million for the quarter.

Forterra

Forterra, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of pipe and precast products. It operates through the flowing segments: Drainage Pipe & Products, Water Pipe & Products, and Corporate and Other. The Drainage Pipe & Products segment produces concrete drainage pipe and precast products in the United States and Eastern Canada.

