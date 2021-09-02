Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $3,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 132.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter worth $92,000. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $179.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.22 and a 1-year high of $184.38. The company has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.03.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JBHT. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.68.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total transaction of $215,189.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $89,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,472 shares of company stock worth $926,080 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

