Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 52.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,308 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $3,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YUMC. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 526.3% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the first quarter worth about $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 47.5% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $62.08 on Thursday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.81 and a 12-month high of $69.67. The company has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.80.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Yum China had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum China has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.18.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

