Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 1,700 Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hibbett Sports were worth $4,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HIBB. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Hibbett Sports in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hibbett Sports in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 689.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 4,211.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Sports stock opened at $97.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.71 and a 200 day moving average of $79.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.82. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.37 and a 12-month high of $100.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.62. The company had revenue of $419.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.52 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio is 16.34%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HIBB. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Hibbett Sports in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

In other Hibbett Sports news, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.74 per share, for a total transaction of $197,428.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Benjamin Ashley Knighten purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $81.00 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,618 shares in the company, valued at $536,058. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

