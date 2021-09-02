Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 16,992 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $3,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Leidos by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,251,000 after buying an additional 36,131 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Leidos by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,735,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $182,400,000 after buying an additional 16,578 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Leidos by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Leidos by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in Leidos by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $884,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,076.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $48,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $97.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.05. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.15 and a fifty-two week high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). Leidos had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 23.33%.

A number of research firms have commented on LDOS. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus downgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

