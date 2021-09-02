Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $206.24. 97,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,962,177. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.72 and a 52 week high of $215.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $195.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $142.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

LOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.26.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

