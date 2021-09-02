LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $9.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LSB Industries, Inc., is a diversified holding company involved in manufacturing operations through its subsidiaries. It manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. The company operates through Chemical Business which manufactures and sells nitrogen based chemical products including high purity and commercial grade anhydrous ammonia, industrial and fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate, urea ammonium nitrate, nitric acids in various concentrations, nitrogen solutions, diesel exhaust fluid and various other products. It’s Engineered Products Business markets a proprietary line of precision metal working machine tools and industrial performance solutions to customers worldwide. The company owns and operates facilities in Cherokee, Alabama, El Dorado, Arkansas and Pryor, Oklahoma, and operates a facility within a global chemical company’s complex in Baytown, TX. LSB’s products are sold through distributors and directly to end customers throughout the United States. “

Shares of LSB Industries stock opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $246.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 2.50. LSB Industries has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $9.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

LSB Industries’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Tuesday, October 12th. The 4.33333320 split was announced on Tuesday, October 12th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, October 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LXU. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,637 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 10,167 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 125.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,144,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after acquiring an additional 636,523 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LSB Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 43.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 212,902 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 64,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 2,688.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,884 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 26,884 shares in the last quarter. 44.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

