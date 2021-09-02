LSV Asset Management Buys 129,400 Shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 347.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 129,400 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Sterling Construction were worth $4,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STRL. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Construction during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Construction in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Construction in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Sterling Construction in the first quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Sterling Construction by 2,313.0% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,281,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145,634 shares during the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STRL opened at $22.94 on Thursday. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.93 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.34.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Sterling Construction Profile

Sterling Construction Co, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment comprises highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

