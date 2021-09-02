LSV Asset Management Has $3.43 Million Stock Holdings in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,099 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.62% of First Financial worth $3,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Financial by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 26,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in First Financial by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in First Financial by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 33,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Financial by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after buying an additional 51,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial alerts:

Shares of First Financial stock opened at $40.48 on Thursday. First Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $47.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.85.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. First Financial had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 9.91%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Financial Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

First Financial Profile

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.