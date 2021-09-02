LSV Asset Management Reduces Stock Position in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 314,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.62% of Tutor Perini worth $4,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Tutor Perini during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Tutor Perini by 315.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Tutor Perini during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in Tutor Perini by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 15,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Tutor Perini during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $309,000. 63.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other Tutor Perini news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $775,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 71,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $1,106,576.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 333,086 shares of company stock valued at $5,105,022 over the last 90 days. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tutor Perini stock opened at $14.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Tutor Perini Co. has a one year low of $10.79 and a one year high of $20.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.82 million, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.83 and its 200 day moving average is $15.71.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 7.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

