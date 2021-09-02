LSV Asset Management Sells 1,100 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.06% of Urban Outfitters worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of URBN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 1.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,197 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,366 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,224 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 0.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 163,444 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 148.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on URBN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.11.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $33.82 on Thursday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $42.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.56.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $2,022,947.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,086,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,180,822.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

