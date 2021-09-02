LSV Asset Management Sells 1,500 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 67.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 710 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $98,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 18.9% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 80.0% during the first quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,904.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,650.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,376.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,402.15 and a 1-year high of $2,925.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

