M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,798 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.14% of M/I Homes worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,223,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,537,000 after purchasing an additional 354,519 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in M/I Homes by 6,111.5% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,205,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,628 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in M/I Homes by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 666,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,397,000 after acquiring an additional 26,212 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in M/I Homes by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 535,924 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,657,000 after acquiring an additional 36,941 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in M/I Homes by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after acquiring an additional 200,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M/I Homes stock opened at $67.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.24 and a 12 month high of $74.85.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 26.89% and a net margin of 9.77%. Analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

M/I Homes Profile

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

