Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Short Interest Update

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,960,000 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the July 29th total of 7,740,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.4% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 136,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 19,187 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 32.7% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 276.4% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.4% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 31,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

MMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.57.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $49.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.12. Magellan Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $32.61 and a fifty-two week high of $53.85.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 42.25% and a net margin of 35.90%. On average, analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 107.03%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

