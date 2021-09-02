Magnachip Semiconductor Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:MX)

Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 2,445 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,956% compared to the typical daily volume of 80 put options.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MX shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 549,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,424,000 after purchasing an additional 34,895 shares during the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $1,268,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 33.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 6.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,501,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,377,000 after purchasing an additional 95,109 shares during the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MX stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.03. 2,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,832. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.25 and a 200 day moving average of $22.68. The firm has a market cap of $837.51 million, a PE ratio of 2.51, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.02. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $26.98.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 65.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.