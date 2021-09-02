Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires 3,300 Shares of KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:INKAU)

Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:INKAU) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in KludeIn I Acquisition were worth $5,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $391,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,070,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $244,000.

Get KludeIn I Acquisition alerts:

Shares of INKAU remained flat at $$10.02 during trading hours on Thursday. KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.14.

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on completing a business combination with a software or technology-enabled business serving consumers or enterprises in the United States.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INKAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:INKAU).

Receive News & Ratings for KludeIn I Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KludeIn I Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.