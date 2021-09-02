Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 316,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,126,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC raised its holdings in Lux Health Tech Acquisition by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC now owns 714,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.77. 20,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,569. Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $13.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.23.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

