Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $3.76 Million in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 26,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,760,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 6,524 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,294 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,199 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,025,000 after buying an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,002 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.93.

In other news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,784.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 2,222 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FIS traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $127.76. The stock had a trading volume of 7,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,414,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $120.17 and a one year high of $156.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 923.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.