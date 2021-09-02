Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New $4.07 Million Investment in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 146,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,070,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $320,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,031,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,924,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,942,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LFST. UBS Group began coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded LifeStance Health Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LifeStance Health Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

Shares of LFST traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,742. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $29.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.16). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LifeStance Health Group news, major shareholder Summit Partners Growth Equity sold 1,140,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $19,403,375.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

