Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 11,776 Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,404,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Linde by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,736,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,890,678,000 after buying an additional 271,363 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Linde by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,715,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,842,861,000 after buying an additional 75,543 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,165,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,847,859,000 after purchasing an additional 39,249 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,234,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,300,479,000 after purchasing an additional 159,634 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,454,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,528,151,000 after purchasing an additional 617,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $314.15. The company had a trading volume of 7,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,053. The company has a market capitalization of $162.23 billion, a PE ratio of 50.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde plc has a one year low of $214.14 and a one year high of $316.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $300.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.69.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.52%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. lifted their target price on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.23.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

