Magnus Financial Group LLC Buys 528 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 71,366.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter.

PDBC traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.27. The stock had a trading volume of 62,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,629,160. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.87 and a 200 day moving average of $18.93. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $13.03 and a 1 year high of $20.49.

