Magnus Financial Group LLC Takes $207,000 Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,475 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 96.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $5,809,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,378 shares in the company, valued at $18,092,508. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,927 shares of company stock valued at $9,297,799. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.89.

NYSE CVS traded up $1.66 on Thursday, reaching $87.37. The stock had a trading volume of 337,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,530,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.01. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $90.61. The company has a market cap of $115.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

