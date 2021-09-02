Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) Short Interest Update

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the July 29th total of 951,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 309,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

NYSE:MANU opened at $17.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.48. The firm has a market cap of $762.18 million, a P/E ratio of -117.53 and a beta of 0.94. Manchester United has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $20.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Get Manchester United alerts:

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported ($13.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($13.31). The company had revenue of $118.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.74 million. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 13.77% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($4.42) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Manchester United will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Manchester United’s dividend payout ratio is currently -180.00%.

MANU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Manchester United from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet lowered Manchester United from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MANU. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Manchester United in the 1st quarter worth about $1,482,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Manchester United by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Manchester United during the 1st quarter valued at about $597,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Manchester United during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Manchester United by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 306,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 56,200 shares in the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Manchester United

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following principal sectors: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial sector engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting sector engages in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

Recommended Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.