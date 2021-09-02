Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.300-$1.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $745 million-$770 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $709.65 million.

Shares of MRVI stock traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.14. 48,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,270,273. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.80. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $23.62 and a 1-year high of $63.55. The company has a market cap of $15.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $217.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.49 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 364.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.78.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,911,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504,083 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.74% of Maravai LifeSciences worth $79,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 44.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

