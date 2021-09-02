Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ (MRNS) Buy Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $23.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.91.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNS opened at $12.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.53. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $20.04.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,726,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,207,000 after purchasing an additional 646,547 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,826,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,273,000 after buying an additional 396,273 shares during the last quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $4,602,000. Bleichroeder LP lifted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% in the second quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 1,062,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,061,000 after buying an additional 232,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 265.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 229,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after buying an additional 167,018 shares during the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

