Mark D. Millett Sells 155,563 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Stock

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) CEO Mark D. Millett sold 155,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total transaction of $11,043,417.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,179,702 shares in the company, valued at $225,727,044.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $67.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.00 and its 200-day moving average is $57.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.84. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.31 and a 52 week high of $74.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 33.47%. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 113.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 224.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 41.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 72.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.18.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

