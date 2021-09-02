Marlow Hernandez Purchases 5,833 Shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Stock

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) CEO Marlow Hernandez acquired 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.84 per share, for a total transaction of $69,062.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Marlow Hernandez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Marlow Hernandez purchased 1,179,109 shares of Cano Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.76 per share, with a total value of $12,687,212.84.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Marlow Hernandez purchased 54,727 shares of Cano Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $652,893.11.

On Friday, August 20th, Marlow Hernandez purchased 10,000 shares of Cano Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.20 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Marlow Hernandez purchased 11,900 shares of Cano Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.82 per share, with a total value of $116,858.00.

CANO stock opened at $13.66 on Thursday. Cano Health, Inc. has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $17.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.46.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CANO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $986,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $574,000. Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new position in shares of Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,816,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $363,000. Institutional investors own 29.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Cano Health Company Profile

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

