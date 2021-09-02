Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) fell 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.30 and last traded at $27.79. 29,406 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,606,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.22.

A number of research firms have commented on MQ. began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.44.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.09.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). On average, research analysts anticipate that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Marqeta news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Iii, purchased 296,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $7,999,992.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth $25,260,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Marqeta in the second quarter valued at $13,606,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Marqeta in the second quarter valued at $1,885,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Marqeta in the second quarter valued at $618,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Marqeta in the second quarter valued at $561,000. 19.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

