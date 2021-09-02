Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Purchased by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,172,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,365,000 after acquiring an additional 183,511 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,088,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,759,000 after acquiring an additional 73,547 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,260,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,769,000 after acquiring an additional 126,189 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,977,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,892,000 after acquiring an additional 16,064 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 294.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,392,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,154 shares during the period. 58.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist boosted their price target on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.07.

MAR opened at $134.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.74. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.92 and a 12-month high of $159.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. The firm has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.20 and a beta of 1.88.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. Marriott International’s revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

