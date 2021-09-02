Matrix AI Network (MAN) Price Down 7.8% Over Last 7 Days

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, Matrix AI Network has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Matrix AI Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0669 or 0.00000133 BTC on major exchanges. Matrix AI Network has a market cap of $14.33 million and $1.28 million worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.74 or 0.00370677 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005880 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000527 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 157.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Matrix AI Network Profile

MAN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 coins and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 coins. The official website for Matrix AI Network is www.matrix.io . Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MATRIX AI Network is an intelligent, open-source, new generation blockchain that aims to solve major challenges currently stifling the development and adoption of blockchain technology. MATRIX leverages the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver on the promise of blockchain. Matrix AI Network is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. MATRIX Intelligent Contracts use Natural Language Programming and adaptive deep learning-based templates to auto-code. English and Chinese currently supported. Additional languages to be added later. “

Matrix AI Network Coin Trading

