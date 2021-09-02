Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the July 29th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet raised Maui Land & Pineapple from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Maui Land & Pineapple alerts:

In related news, VP Paulus Subrata sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $76,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,985.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLP. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 88.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 159.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 503.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 5,345 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 37.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 14.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MLP opened at $10.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.08. Maui Land & Pineapple has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $12.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.16 million, a PE ratio of -545.50 and a beta of 0.77.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company Profile

Maui Land & Pineapple Co, Inc is a landholding and operating company, which engages in the development, sale, and management of real estate. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Leasing and Resort Amenities. The Real Estate segment includes land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Maui Land & Pineapple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maui Land & Pineapple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.