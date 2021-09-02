Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 36,529 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $16,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MXIM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

Shares of MXIM stock opened at $103.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 5.05. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a one year low of $63.74 and a one year high of $108.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.16.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $719.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.83 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 41.95%. Maxim Integrated Products’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MXIM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Maxim Integrated Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 22,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $2,336,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 2,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total transaction of $291,112.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,577 shares of company stock worth $6,691,923. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits. Its products include integrated power circuits, amplifiers, data converters, analog filters, transceivers, expanders, level translators, broadband switches, powerline communications, microcontrollers, data loggers, solar energy, and automotive.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.