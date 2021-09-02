Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the July 29th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

MDIBY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from €11.50 ($13.53) to €12.00 ($14.12) in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario from $11.70 to $11.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS MDIBY opened at $11.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.45. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a one year low of $6.97 and a one year high of $12.16.

Mediobanca SpA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Corporate and Investment Banking; Principal Investing; Consumer Banking; Wealth Management; and Holding Functions. The Corporate and Investment Banking segment comprises wholesale banking and specialty finance services which include lending, proprietary trading, factoring, and credit management to corporate clients.

