Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Meggitt Plc designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace and defense markets and applies its core sensing and control technologies to hydro, steam and gas turbo machinery generators, oil and gas applications and the medical, mainstream industrial, test engineering and transportation sectors. It operating segments includes Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems and Meggitt Equipment Group. Meggitt Plc is headquartered in Christchurch, the United Kingdom. “

Get Meggitt alerts:

MEGGY opened at $22.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.21 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.67. Meggitt has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $23.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Meggitt Plc is a holding company, which engages in the designs and manufacture of components and sub-systems for aerospace, defence, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems; Meggitt Control Systems; Meggitt Polymers and Composites; Meggitt Sensing Systems; and Meggitt Equipment Group.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meggitt (MEGGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meggitt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meggitt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.