Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG) traded up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.60 and last traded at $11.60. 4,880 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 395,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

MCG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Get Membership Collective Group alerts:

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). Equities research analysts forecast that Membership Collective Group Inc will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Membership Collective Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Membership Collective Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.