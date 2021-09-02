Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Miramar Capital LLC

Miramar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 2.8% of Miramar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.85.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.12. The stock had a trading volume of 6,545,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,215,093. The company has a market capitalization of $195.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $87.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

