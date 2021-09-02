Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Meredith were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meredith by 20,680.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meredith by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Meredith during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meredith by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Meredith by 9.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Meredith from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Meredith from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, raised their target price on shares of Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

NYSE MDP opened at $42.75 on Thursday. Meredith Co. has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $47.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 2.38.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.63. Meredith had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 47.20%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meredith Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Meredith

Meredith Corp. engages in television broadcasting and magazine advertising business. It operates through the Local Media and National Media business segments. The Local Media segment includes television stations and offers websites, mobile-optimized websites, and mobile applications. The National Media segment consists of national consumer media brands delivered via multiple media platforms including print magazines and digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

