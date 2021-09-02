Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Director Sells $161,175.87 in Stock

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Director David M. Kelly sold 603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total transaction of $161,175.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:MLAB opened at $268.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 9.43 and a quick ratio of 9.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $277.52 and a 200-day moving average of $263.89. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 363.31 and a beta of 0.40. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $229.00 and a one year high of $307.97.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $37.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.92 million. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 2.92%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 1.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,698 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 1.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,928 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 3.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

