Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) Short Interest Update

Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 246,000 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the July 29th total of 292,700 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 158,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of MTCR stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $3.17. The stock had a trading volume of 336 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,729. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 10.63, a current ratio of 10.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Metacrine has a 12 month low of $2.59 and a 12 month high of $16.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.82.

Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Metacrine will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Metacrine in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Metacrine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Metacrine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Metacrine during the fourth quarter valued at about $566,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Metacrine by 14.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 329,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 40,795 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Metacrine by 22.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,926 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Metacrine in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Metacrine by 13,749.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 47,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.95% of the company’s stock.

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET409 that has completed Phase 1b proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and is in Phase 2a clinical trial in combination with empagliflozin for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and NASH.

