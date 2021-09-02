Metallurgical Co. of China (OTCMKTS:MLLUY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.64

Metallurgical Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLUY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.64 and last traded at $7.64, with a volume of 50 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.64.

The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.24.

About Metallurgical Co. of China (OTCMKTS:MLLUY)

Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering contracting, property development, equipment manufacture, and resource development businesses in China and internationally. The company's Engineering Contracting segment offers engineering, construction, and other related contracting services for metallurgical and non-metallurgical projects.

