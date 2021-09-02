Meter Governance Price Tops $2.47 (MTRG)

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 2nd. In the last week, Meter Governance has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.47 or 0.00004927 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $5.72 million and approximately $117,123.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002438 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000104 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.