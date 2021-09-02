Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.27% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Metro Bank PLC is a commercial bank which provides banking products and services to retail and institutional customers. The company offers current accounts, loans, mortgages, safe deposit boxes, cash management, private banking and debit and credit cards. Metro Bank PLC is based in London, United Kingdom. “

OTCMKTS MBNKF traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $1.46. The stock had a trading volume of 40,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,846. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.56. The stock has a market cap of $128.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.13. Metro Bank has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Metro Bank PLC engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. Its products include current accounts, mortgages services, savings accounts, deposit accounts, commercial banking, borrowing, and merchant services. The company was founded by Vernon W. Hill II and Anthony William Thomson in July 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

