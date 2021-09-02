MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0195 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

NYSE:CXE traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $5.38. 113,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,120. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.35 and its 200-day moving average is $5.28. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $5.53.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXE. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 6,464 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 175,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 47,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 12.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to seek high current income exempt from federal income tax, but may also consider capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

