MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $195.75 Million

Equities analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) will post sales of $195.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $198.09 million and the lowest is $194.30 million. MGM Growth Properties posted sales of $194.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will report full year sales of $784.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $777.28 million to $799.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $812.82 million, with estimates ranging from $771.54 million to $870.45 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover MGM Growth Properties.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.37). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $194.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

MGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGP. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in MGM Growth Properties by 396.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,409,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,202,000 after buying an additional 2,722,757 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 154.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,018,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,026 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 302.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,716,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,792 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 112.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,355,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,416,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,829 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MGP stock opened at $41.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a current ratio of 8.05. MGM Growth Properties has a 52 week low of $25.83 and a 52 week high of $42.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.15%.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

