Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Harrington Investments INC’s 3rd Largest Position

Harrington Investments INC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,394 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 4.7% of Harrington Investments INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 19,839 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,669,100 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,041,990,000 after purchasing an additional 375,809 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 13.8% in the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 13,409 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.0% in the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 50,732 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the period. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $333.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.39.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $301.83 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $196.25 and a twelve month high of $305.84. The company has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

