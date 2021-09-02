MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 15.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,486 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSTR. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 685.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 64.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MicroStrategy stock opened at $702.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $647.46 and a 200 day moving average of $647.77. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $136.89 and a 12 month high of $1,315.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

MSTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. cut their price objective on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $719.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $519.33.

In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $743.71, for a total value of $743,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $643.08, for a total value of $6,430,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,430,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,850 shares of company stock valued at $25,491,385 over the last 90 days. 25.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

